Hawks, Russell: Entertain Glasgow delays 2020 events until 2021

Co-chairman of Entertain Glasgow and Glasgow City Grant Writer April Russell, right, looks at a phone while Glasgow Police Chief Jennifer Arbogast, talks. The two spoke before the Glasgow City Council convened on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Glasgow City Hall.

(WCLU News file photo)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Entertain Glasgow announced Tuesday that two of its events will be delayed until next year due to the coronavirus.

The decision was made in light of social gathering restrictions and general precautions surrounding the novel coronavirus. However, the decision has saddened the group’s leadership.

Katie Hawks, co-chairman of Entertain Glasgow, said due to lack of directive and the amount of planning invested into those events, the decision to delay was made.

“It is very unfortunate that we will not be able to have our events this year, but we feel like it wouldn’t be very responsible of us to promote a large gathering during these unprecedented times,” Hawks said, “and we have no idea what we will be allowed to do or what restrictions will be in place in the coming months.”

The annual Tubes, Tunes & BBQ event will be held at Beaver Creek Park on June 26, 2021, according to a press release. The second Groove and Glow will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Airport on Sept. 18, 2021.

The group has planned an alternative 2020 event to entertain the community.

April Russell, co-chairman of Entertain Glasgow, said the event would be announced via their Facebook sometime during the week of May 18.

Entertain Glasgow is a local volunteer group that plans free community events.

