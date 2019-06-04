Logo


HAZEL MAXINE HAWKINS

on 04/06/2019 |
Hazel Maxine Hawkins, 84, Glasgow, KY, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence.  She was born March 6, 1935 in Glasgow, KY  to the late John and Vassie Ruth Jackman Martin.  She was member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband: G. A. Hawkins; two sons: Kenneth Hawkins (Charlotte) and Kelven Hawkins (Kim); four grandchildren: Kellie Medley (Adam), Klint Hawkins (Natalie), Lisa Hawkins and Krista Hawkins; five great-grandchildren: Sean Aiden Broady, McKenzie Broady, Grayson Medley, Jace Hawkins and Khloe Hawkins; one sister: Betty Sue Esters; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers: Eugene Martin, Leo Martin, Gilbert Martin and Robert J. Martin; four sisters: Mary Landrum, Beatrice Glass, Velma R. Bush and Lorene Harlow.

Funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

