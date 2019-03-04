Logo


HAZEL STRODE PITCOCK

on 04/03/2019 |
Hazel (Strode) Pitcock, 88, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, April 2nd, at her home. Hazel was born in Illinois on October 26, 1930, a daughter of the late Vera (Dubree) and Bro. Emit Strode. She was a faithful member of Beautiful Home Baptist Church.

On January 15, 1948, in Tompkinsville, KY, she was united in marriage to Sam Pitcock by Bro. Garnett Martin. Sam preceded Hazel in death on March 9, 2006.

Hazel is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and John Harlan, Vickie and Terry Bryant; and a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Helena Pitcock, all of Tompkinsville, KY; eight grandchildren, Nathan Harlan, Joy Turner, Sarah Alexander, Brad Pitcock, Jill Miller, John Pitcock, Angela Garmon, and Amy Allen; and 14 great grandchildren. Hazel is also survived by two sisters, Helen Eaton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Eva Jane Spear, of Etoile, KY; five brothers, Wayne Strode, Randall Strode, Jackie Strode, Wendell Strode, and John E. Strode, all of Bowling Green, KY.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph, Frank, Joe, and William Strode; and a infant sister, Anna May Strode.

Funeral Services will be held at Beautiful Home Baptist Church at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 7th, 2019. Visitation is Saturday 11:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and Sunday 6:00- 9:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and 10:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M at Beautiful Home Baptist Church.  Burial is in Beautiful Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Molly Harlin Scholarship Fund, Strode Graveyard, or Beautiful Home Church.

