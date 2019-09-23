0 Shares

Hazel Wheeler, age 101, of Glasgow, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Barren County on June 29th, 1918. She was the daughter of the late James Bradford Smoot and the late Gertie Harrison and the wife of the late Ralph Edward Wheeler. Ms. Wheeler was a homemaker and a member of Caney Fork Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Evelyn Hagan; one son, Daryl Wheeler; six grandchildren, Brad Hagan (Cindy), Tonya Hagan Collins, Melanie Wheeler, Lauren Slagle (Edgar), Jade Nadile (Griff), Kara Beth Wheeler; eleven great grandchildren, Haley Brooke Hagan, Trey Patrick Collins, Luke Bradford Hagan, Tanner Slagle, Lainey Young, Landon Slagle, Adalynn Slagle, Addison Young, Brooks Nadile, Nash Nadile, Tess Nadile; several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Lucille Osborne.

Funeral services will be at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 25th. Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and Wednesday morning until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.