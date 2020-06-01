0 Shares

Helen Daisy Smith, age 82 of New Palestine, Indiana formerly of Burkesville, KY passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home . Helen was born on October 03, 1937 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Roscoe Crawley and Cecil Williams Crawley. She was a longtime member of Burkesville Baptist Church until moving to New Palestine in 2017 where she joined the Southeast Baptist Tabernacle in Indianapolis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Cortis C. Smith and seven siblings.

Survivors Include:

Two Sons- Kenny(Lori)Smith of Converse, TX and Tony(Deann)Smith of Roanoke, TX

Two Daughters- Sandra(William)Stillman of Indianpolis, IN and Sherry(Daniel)Potter of Shickshinny, PA

Two Sisters- Doyle Burton of Indianapolis, IN and Jeanette Smith of Bowling Green, KY

10 Grandchildren- Jason(Brittani)Stillman, Nathan Stillman, Brandon(Jamie)Stillman, Seth(Amber)Stillman, Rebecca(Chris)Hills, Christina(Tim)Smith, Beth(Timothy)Gallagher, Emily(Timothy)Karc, Stephen(Michaela)Potter, Bianca Smith

17 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Thursday, June 04, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Feuston Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Thursday, June 4th from 11 A.M. until the service time at 1 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Mission Fund at Southeast Baptist Tabernacle, 6835 Shelbyville Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46237

Related