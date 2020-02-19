0 Shares

Helen Ferguson Murphy, 81, of Louisiville, KY, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Sunday, February 16th, at Norton’s Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Helen was born in Monroe County, KY on December 31, 1938, a daughter of the late Effie Mae Page and Ray Ferguson. Helen was a avid gardener who put out a vegetable garden every year.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Valerie Hall, and husband, Richard, of Louisville, KY; and Jennifer Hall, and husband, Clyde, of Louisville, KY; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Brown, and husband, Johnny, Josh Hall, and wife, Lauren, Bryon Hall, and wife, Heidi, and Calvin Hall, 5 great grandchildren, Morgan Brown, Zoey Hall, Ellie Brown, Kemper Hall, and Arlo Hall. Helen is also survived by three sisters, Wilma Dean Emberton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Margie Cornwell, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Patricia Jesse, of Edmonton, KY.

Helen is also preceded in death by her husband, Noble Dean Murphy and a sister, Hazel Nelson.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM CST on Friday, February 21st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Visitation is Friday morning after 10:00 A.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

