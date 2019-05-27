WCLU

Helen Hogg

Helen Hogg, age 93 of Campbellsville, formerly of Glasgow, passed away Friday, May 24th, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Taylor County, KY on November 15, 1925 to the late Mose McDonald and the late Ora Malone. She was the wife of the late Marvin Anderson Hogg. She was a retired school teacher and a member of First United Methodist Church in Glasgow.

She is survived by two nieces, Charlotte Humpress (Don), Campbellsville and Roxanne Coleman, Jeffersonville, IN; two nephews, Doug Hogan, Campbellsville and Robert Farmer (Mihn), Oceanside, CA; four grandchildren, Joshua Burns, Jeremiah Burns, Michael Burns and Kelley Jane Burns; Sister in law, Margaret McDonald, Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Burns and seven siblings.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 29th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time for services, Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

