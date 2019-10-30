0 Shares

Helen Laverne Byrd age 82 of Knob Lick passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Henry Wilbur and Dora Elizabeth Jessie Poynter. She was a homemaker, retired from Metcalfe County Nursing home and a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. She was the wife of the late Sam Byrd.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday at the Antioch Baptist Church with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton and after 9:00 AM Friday at the church until service time.

She is survived by five children. Daryl (Beverly) Byrd of Hiseville, Debbie (Greg) Wilkerson of Trinity, Florida. ShoniThixton (Daniel Ryan) of Louisville, Lisa Mosier of Knob Lick and Jo (Jim) Alexander of Knob Lick. Five grandchildren. Jodi, Jamie, Sarah, Holly and Randi. Eight great grandchildren. Bailey, Alex, Reed, Korbyn, Konnor, Ryatt, Rylan and Grayson.

Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death four brothers and four sisters. Cecil, Bud, Henry Pascal and Shorty Poynter. Mattie Houchens, Moss Piper, Elnora Piper and Louise Poynter.