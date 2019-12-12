0 Shares

Helen Neal Wilson, 79, of Glasgow, died Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY.

Helen was born April 8th, 1940 to the late Joe Thomas (J.T.) Renfro and Leona Renfro in Glasgow. She married the late Chester Wilson on May 1, 1958 and had two children. Helen worked many years at the Kentucky Pants Factory, Youth Villa and Handmacher’s, but her favorite job was caring for her three grandsons. She was a remarkable seamstress and everyone knew they could count on her expertise.

Helen is survived by her son Chester Wayne Wilson of Arizona; daughter Carrie Wilson Tutt (Richard) of Cave City, Kentucky; her three grandsons whom she adored, Logan Thomas Tutt (Shayla Montgomery) of Park City, KY, Cameron Gregory Tutt of Bowling Green, Grayson Cooper Tutt of Bowling Green; one brother Joe Renfro (Dixie) of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Chester Wilson.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18th at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM until time for the funeral. Burial will follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to B.R.A.W.A-Barren River Animal Welfare Association.

Related