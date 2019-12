9 Shares

Helen Neal Wilson, 79, Glasgow, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the T J Samson Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 noon.

A completed obituary will be published at a later date.

