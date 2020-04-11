0 Shares

Helen Skaggs Webb, age 86 of Brownsville, departed this life on Friday, April 10, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on July 11, 1933 to the late Claudie and Ethel Hudson Skaggs. She was married to Noah K. Webb, Sr., who preceded her in death.

Helen retired as a self-employed hairdresser and as a cashier from Wal Mart. She was also a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— two children, Belinda Kay Pedigo (Jimmy) of Bowling Green and Noah Kendrick “Ken” Webb, Jr. of Smiths Grove; ten grandchildren, Kimberly Pedigo, Christy Richardson, Amy Vincent, Billie Jean Cross (Jeff), Jason E. Vincent (Cassie), Cody Pedigo (Cherry), Noah Kendrick “Nick” Webb III, Cory Pedigo (Maja), Lauren Black (Josh) and Kaylen Webb; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two siblings, Ruby Meredith (Jimmy) of Lindseyville and Jerry Dallas Skaggs (Colleen) of Louisville and a son-in-law, Bill Vincent of Mammoth Cave. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marcella Lynn Webb Vincent; three brothers, Haskel, Leroy and Wallace Skaggs and one sister, Catherine Overcast.

Interment will be in Midway Church Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE. – ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL –

Related