0 Shares

Helma Jane (Eaton) Lyon, 93, of Tompkinsville, KY, died Saturday at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by four daughters, Faye Heilman, and husband, Tim; Kaye Biggerstaff, and husband, Johnny; Regina Proffitt, and companion, Garvey Sturgill; and Stacy Proffitt, and husband, Darrick, all of Tompkinsville, KY; and a son-in-law, Loyd Hodges, of Summer Shade, KY; 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Helma Jane (Eaton) Lyon will be held tomorrow at 1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home with burial in the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Visitation will be from 4PM until 8PM today and tomorrow from 6:00 A.M. until service time.

Related