Hemping in the USA: Barren County hemp farmer reflects on first growing season

Cavey McCoy stands near one section of hemp plants. McCoy has 19 acres of hemp on his Barren County farm. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

Perhaps you’ve heard of the “Farm Bill?”

Passed in 2018, the federal Farm Bill provided a “state plan” for growing industrial hemp plants. In addition, the number of farmers growing the crop has jumped significantly.

Barren County is home to 17 hemp farms. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture reports there were 218 hemp farms in Kentucky last year and 16,100 approved acres. That number jumped to 42,000 approved acres for 2019.

Local business manager and hemp farmer Cavey McCoy is preparing to harvest some 19 acres of hemp on his east Barren County farm. McCoy got a hemp license and planted his first hemp plants in June of this year. He says he started by planting five acre increments of four different hemp strains – Boax, Franklin, Cherry Citrus and Sweetin.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture requires constant monitoring of the hemp plants, though. While hemp and marijuana cannot be differentiated by the naked eye, McCoy says the genetic makeup influences the plant’s ability to produce certain chemicals.

Hemp plants produce tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC. That’s the psychoactive component of marijuana. McCoy says the only difference is that hemp plants are genetically made to produce a higher volume of cannabidiol, widely known as CBD.

The Farm Bill mandates THC levels cannot be more than .3%. McCoy says that is why he is checking his levels often, especially in his Boax plants.

“Like this one here, the genetics in it is to produce somewhere between 15 to 20 percent CBD, but the danger in that is the THC level can get high,” McCoy says. “I’m sending tests off every week to see where I’m at in my levels.”

Growing up on a tobacco and dairy farm also means McCoy is no stranger to farming. However, he says the hemp industry has been a learning process for him. From finding proper water amounts and when the plant flowers, McCoy says the whole process is different than what he’s used to doing – “overwhelming” to be exact.

“I wasn’t thinking. See, this plant has a cycle on the light cycle. When the days start getting shorter, the plant starts to flower,” McCoy says. “No matter how tall, how big or anything it is.”

The hemp plants are grown on a raised bed. The soil is covered with a biodegradable plastic to prevent insects from invading the soil. Chemical usage is highly regulated on the plants. McCoy says since they are classified as organic, little to no chemicals are used.

“All of this is organic,” McCoy says. “You’re very limited to what you can use for pesticides – very limited – what you can use for pesticides and fertilize, or herbicides for the weeds and stuff. Most of the weeds, we get rid of them with manual labour.”

Insects are only half the worry. It’s not even another species that can impact the quality of the hemp. In fact, the male hemp plants can wreak the worst havoc on a crop.

Male plants sexually produce pollen that is passed to the delicate, CBD producing female plants. Once a female plant uptakes pollen, she is overtaken with seeds that ruin the quality of her valuable flower or bud.

While he’s kept most male plants away, McCoy says one was discovered in a patch of his crop. Unfortunately, he couldn’t do much.

“As soon as we’d start shaking it, pollen would have went everywhere,” McCoy says.

According to McCoy, one male plant could ruin his entire 19 acres of crop. That’s why he ensures no male plants are within a three mile radius.

Now that it’s almost harvest time, McCoy says he is looking forward to the next growing season. He’ll sew a cover crop on the soil to return necessary nutrients before he sews more hemp.

He’s purchased “bucking machines” to strip the plant’s biomass consisting of the bud and leaves. After those are stripped and separated, McCoy says the plants will be dried. Other plants will simply be dried then separated, similar to tobacco. But, these plants will only take seven to 10 days to dry unlike the nearly three month process of tobacco processing.

While his entire crop has been sold to a company in Owensboro, McCoy says tax dollars accumulated will remain in Barren County. And, the benefits of the plant will linger in the area.

“I personally think there’s going to be a lot of people aggravated now that the Farm Bill has passed and now that’s legal,” McCoy says. “They’re going to be able to do some studies on this plant to what we’ve been missing out on all this year. Studies have already shown this is helping with anxiety, stress, depression, cancer-related drugs. It’s getting people off opioids. This could be the answer for all of it.”

McCoy says he’s ready to help if hemp is the answer.

“One of the main reasons why I wanted to do this is to learn myself and then I can help other people,” McCoy says.

McCoy says if anyone has questions or would like to know more about getting involved in hemp farming, he can be reached via Facebook.