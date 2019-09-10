62 Shares

Henry Levi Spradlin, 97, Cave City, died suddenly Monday, September 9, 2019 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Metcalfe County, he was a son of the late Henry and Martha Spradlin.

Levi retired from his beloved vocation of farming. He was a United States Army Veteran of WWII and a lifelong member of the Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he also served as Deacon.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Clarice Birge Spradlin; four sisters-in-law: Diane Russell and husband Larry, Evelyn Birge, Phyllis Birge Short, and Louise Birge; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eight siblings: Bessie Clark, Goree Spradlin, Kelly Sisk, Lou Henley, Viola Gosser, Bill Spradlin, Leo Spradlin, and Lewis Spradlin.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.