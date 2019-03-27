on 03/27/2019 |

Herbert Eugene Bewley, 61, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 26th, Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Eugene was born in Louisville, KY on January 8, 1958, a son of the late Edith (Hammer) Bewley and Herbert Bewley.

He was of Baptist faith.

Eugene is survived by a sister, Patricia Hammer, two brothers, Thomas Bewley and Rodney Bewley, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12:00 on Friday, March 29th, 2019 .

Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.