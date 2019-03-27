Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

HERBERT EUGENE BEWLEY

on 03/27/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Herbert Eugene Bewley, 61, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 26th, Signature Health Care of Monroe County.

Eugene was born in Louisville, KY on January 8, 1958, a son of the late Edith (Hammer) Bewley and Herbert Bewley.

He was of Baptist faith.

Eugene is survived by a sister, Patricia Hammer, two brothers, Thomas Bewley and Rodney Bewley, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12:00 on Friday, March 29th, 2019 .

Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “HERBERT EUGENE BEWLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

LATOYA DRAKE


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
63°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 03/27 10%
High 63° / Low 42°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/28 0%
High 69° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 03/29 50%
High 68° / Low 54°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.