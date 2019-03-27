Herbert Eugene Bewley, 61, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 26th, Signature Health Care of Monroe County.
Eugene was born in Louisville, KY on January 8, 1958, a son of the late Edith (Hammer) Bewley and Herbert Bewley.
He was of Baptist faith.
Eugene is survived by a sister, Patricia Hammer, two brothers, Thomas Bewley and Rodney Bewley, all of Tompkinsville, KY.
Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12:00 on Friday, March 29th, 2019 .
Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.
Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.
