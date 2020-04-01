0 Shares

Herbert “Herbie” Embry, Jr., age 60 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday evening at his home. He was the son of the late Herbert Lee Embry, Sr. & Hazel Jane Blanton Embry. Herbie was a self-employed drywall contractor and a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

Herbie is survived by his wife-Lessa Hamburg Embry

Two sons-Bobby Joe Embry & wife Kayleeann of Bonnieville

Jacob Lee Embry & wife Sarah of Cave City

One daughter-Vanessa Lynn Dennis and companion Shannon Priddy of Bonnieville

Five grandchildren-Seth Dennis & wife Maddie, Somer Dennis, Caleb Embry, Miley Embry & Addison Embry

One great-grandchild-Harley Dennis

Two brothers-Mark Embry of Bonnieville

Richard Embry of Canmer

Four sisters-Jeanette Lockard of Savannah, TN

Brenda Bryant & Cynthia Waddle both of Munfordville

Anna Waldeck of Bonnieville

Services for Herbert “Herbie” Embry, Jr. will be private but will be streamed live at 1pm Thursday, April 2 on the facebook page of Sego Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.segofuneralhome.com to share a condolence for the family on the tribute wall of Herbie Embry’s obituary.

Related