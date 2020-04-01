Herbert “Herbie” Embry, Jr
Herbert “Herbie” Embry, Jr., age 60 of Bonnieville passed away Tuesday evening at his home. He was the son of the late Herbert Lee Embry, Sr. & Hazel Jane Blanton Embry. Herbie was a self-employed drywall contractor and a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Herbie is survived by his wife-Lessa Hamburg Embry
Two sons-Bobby Joe Embry & wife Kayleeann of Bonnieville
Jacob Lee Embry & wife Sarah of Cave City
One daughter-Vanessa Lynn Dennis and companion Shannon Priddy of Bonnieville
Five grandchildren-Seth Dennis & wife Maddie, Somer Dennis, Caleb Embry, Miley Embry & Addison Embry
One great-grandchild-Harley Dennis
Two brothers-Mark Embry of Bonnieville
Richard Embry of Canmer
Four sisters-Jeanette Lockard of Savannah, TN
Brenda Bryant & Cynthia Waddle both of Munfordville
Anna Waldeck of Bonnieville
Services for Herbert "Herbie" Embry, Jr. will be private but will be streamed live at 1pm Thursday, April 2 on the facebook page of Sego Funeral Home.