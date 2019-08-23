Hershell Herriford (Updated)

0 Shares

Mr. Hershell Herriford, 88, of Louisville, KY died on August 18, 2019 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Mr. Herriford was a native of Randolph, KY and the son of the late Chester Herriford and Nancy Travis. Mr. Herriford was a U. S. Army veteran and formerly employed by Teamsters as a truck driver.

Survivors include two sons, Terry Herriford and Gary Herriford both of Louisville, KY and one daughter, Ingrid Taylor of Louisville, KY.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am on August 31, 2019 at Percell & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Randolph Church Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on August 31, 2019 also at Percell & Sons Funeral Home.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.