Mr. Hershell Herriford, 88, of Louisville, KY died on August 18, 2019 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

Mr. Herriford was a native of Randolph, KY and the son of the late Chester Herriford and Nancy Travis. Mr. Herriford was formerly employed by Teamsters as a truck driver.

Survivors include two sons, Terry Herriford and Gary Herriford both of Louisville, KY and one daughter, Ingrid Taylor of Louisville, KY.

Funeral service will be 1:00 pm on August 24, 2019 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm at W. T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home in Louisville, KY.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.