High school basketball tournaments postponed due to virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — High school basketball tournaments have been postponed in Kentucky and some schools have closed due to the new coronavirus.

The girls’ state basketball tournament, already underway, was cut short and next week’s boys’ tournament was also postponed indefinitely. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association made the announcement Thursday. Meanwhile, several school districts announced that classes were being canceled temporarily due to the virus.

Eight cases have been diagnosed in Kentucky.

