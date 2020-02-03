0 Shares

Hilda Ann Higgs, 72, of Brownsville passed away at 3:09 AM Sunday Feb. 2, 2020 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a homemaker and a restaurant owner. She was a daughter of the late Woodrow E. Vincent and Mildred Gross Vincent and the wife of the late James Edward Higgs. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Vincent and two grandchildren, Alicia Vincent and Baby Higgs.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Red Hill General Baptist Church, where she was a member, with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 7-10 PM Tuesday, 9 AM-10 PM Wednesday and after 9 AM Thursday at the church.

Surviving are four daughters, Wanda Higgs Jaggers (Ricky) of Chalybeate, Laura Jacobs (Jeff) and Stacey Higgs both of Brownsville and Stephanie Haycraft (Wilbur) of Anneta; a son, Alan Higgs of Brownsville; two sisters, Nola Higgs and Rita Vincent both of Brownsville; nine grandchildren, Nicole Meredith, Justin Vincent, Richie Jaggers, Kyra Higgs, Corby Isenberg, Kaleb Haycraft, Kailee Duvall, Zachary Jacobs and Matthew Higgs; nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

