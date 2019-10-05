WCLU

HILL ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE COUNTS INCLUDING DRUG POSSESSION

The Glasgow Police Department says it responded to East Wayne Street Thursday  in reference to a an active warrant.

Officers made contact with Taryn Hill who climbed from a window and fled on foot. She was apprehended on South Morgan Street after a brief foot pursuit.

Taryn Blake Hill, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with first

degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); tampering with physical evidence; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first

offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; and first degree wanton endangerment (police officer).

Officer Wesley Hicks made the arrest, and Officer Michael Burgan assisted.

