Hodges secures Metcalfe Sheriff seat after General Election

EDMONTON, Ky. – After months of speculation in Metcalfe County, Lonnie Hodges was reelected as sheriff of the county.

Hodges took the office after former Sheriff Ricky Brooks died earlier this year from a battle with leukemia. When WCLU News spoke with Hodges in August Hodges explained Brooks appointed him to be deputy sheriff with the assumption Hodges would become sheriff if he died.

That was exactly the case. Hodges took the office upon Brooks’s death. Controversy erupted across the county as Hodges learned the Republican party of Metcalfe County had chosen Charles Costello as their candidate.

Hodges was joined with his “lady friend” Samantha Saltsman and Brooks’s wife Mindy while votes were tabulated in the Metcalfe Clerk’s office. After results were announced members of the media approached Hodges with the assumption that he knew he had won. However, an emotional outpour resulted among the three in his office Tuesday night as he learned he had been reelected.

Hodges says this election was something he was unsure about, considering he was only a write-in candidate.

Mindy Brooks became emotional as she explained that the election was what her husband wanted.

Hodges said he was happier for his team than himself. He said they spent many months uncertain of their futures as the sheriff’s seat was up for election.

Mindy said she’s looking toward the future of Metcalfe County with Hodges in office. She told WCLU News her husband had a plan and it was executed Tuesday night.

Votes were tabulated slowly as six write-in candidates ran in the election. Democrat Allen Huffman and Republican Charles Costello were also on the ticket. Some 2,200 names were submitted as write-in candidates for Metcalfe sheriff. Each name was individually verified, leaving hours of uncertainty Tuesday.

Three members of the Metcalfe Clerk’s office and four members of the Metcalfe County Board of Elections tabulated all write-in votes. Clerk Carol Chaney says the process took a considerable amount of time, but it was easily done because voters were very clear in their writing.

Unofficial results indicate Hodges had 1,327 votes, followed by Rex Allen Huffman with 1,052 votes. Josh Neal had 460 votes, Charles Costello finished with 449 votes, Dalton Bragg had 283 votes, Chris Turner had 49 votes, Lacey Cox had 31, and Scotty Posey had 24 votes.

Votes must be officially tabulated. Chaney says the votes will be cross-checked with election machines. Candidates also have the right to request a recanvassing until Nov. 14.

