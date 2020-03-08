0 Shares

Holland A. Strange, Jr., 75, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, November 10, 1944, the son of the late Holland A. Strange and the late Ruby Aline Martin Strange. Holland retired from the HHB 1st Battalion 623rd Field Artillery Kentucky Army National Guard. He had worked at RR Donnelly over 33 years and loved his community and was very dedicated to the youth of Glasgow/Barren County, where he served as a little league head football coach for over 25 years.

He is survived by two daughters, Leslie Garrett of Glasgow and Lindsey Strange of Bowling Green; three grandchildren, Lane, Kira and Maxwell Garrett; two sisters, Sandra Baxter (Bill) and Sarah Boston (Herbert); two nieces, Sue Furlong and Karen Baxter; several great nieces & Nephews and cousins; the mother of his two daughters, Vivian Strange; special Caregivers, Judy Nunn, Christine Sublett, Rebecca Simmons, Bobby Brown and Tina Garmon.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two nieces, Cindy Johnson and Christy Wheeler.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home, with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Military Honors provided by the DAV Chapter # 20 of Glasgow. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

