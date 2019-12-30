5 Shares

Homer Lee Jennings, 97, formerly of Edmonton and Lafayette, IN passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Monroe County Medical Center. Born February 13, 1922 in Good Luck, KY, he was a son of the late John Andrew and Myrtie Perkins Jennings. He worked as a machine operator in the aircraft industry and was of the Baptist faith. He was an Army veteran serving in World War 11.

Survivors include and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, son, Leroy Jennings, step son, Dearil Jones, step daughter, Patricia Jester, and sister, Letha O Ford.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Beaumont Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, 9:00 AM until time of funeral services at 1:00 PM.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Beaumont Cemetery.

