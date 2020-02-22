Horse Cave Police arrest two, recover stolen property in multiple storage units

125 Shares

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Police in Horse Cave recovered a large quantity of stolen property in connection to a domestic situation involving a woman Thursday. Police said that woman was hit by a car.

Officers responded to an incident involving a woman and a vehicle. Police said Tiffany Avery, 30, of Horse Cave, was allegedly hit by a car. Mark “Buddy” Webb, 34, of Horse Cave, was driving the car.

During the course of the investigation, police learned stolen items were stored inside several storage units. The items were recovered from those units.

Avery was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000), possession of burglary tools, second degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Webb was charged with second degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property under $10,000, leaving the scene of an accident and promoting contraband.

A third person was also arrested. Police said Joshua Webb, 33, was charged with failure to appear on a Barren County District warrant.

