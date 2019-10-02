Horse Cave receives over $83,000 in road funding

0 Shares

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid recently announced over $83,000 in discretionary funding has been awarded to Horse Cave.

Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn announced the funding Monday at Horse Cave City Hall. The funds will be used for “vital resurfacing work” on several streets in the city.

Horse Cave Mayor Randal Curry says the streets that have the most need are Bedford Court, Crestview Drive, West Street, Higbee Street, West Dale Heights and East Kathleen Street.

“We are elated to receive these governor’s discretionary funds for the citizens of Horse Cave,” Curry said. “Small communities like Horse Cave have the same needs as larger cities, but we have a more limited pool of resources. This is a great contribution and it will enable us to upgrade city streets that have not been serviced for a long time.”

The projects will repair surface cracks, potholes, raveling and base failures. The KYTC says projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary funding were evaluated to assess the condition of roads. Safety, economic impact and traffic volumes were also assessed.

While Horse Cave is responsible for administering the work, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will reimburse the city for the projects.

Specifications for the street are: Bedford Court, .09 miles; Crestview Drive, .14 miles; Water Street, .09 miles; Higbee Street, .08 miles; West Dale Heights, .2 miles; and East Kathleen Street, .08 miles.