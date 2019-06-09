HOT RODS RAINED OUT YESTERDAY, PLAY TODAY

0 Shares

Bowling Green, KY- The Bowling Green Hot Rods and West Michigan White Caps contest scheduled for Saturday, June 8 has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a double header on Sunday, June 9, beginning at 12:05 PM with gates opening at 11:30 AM. Game-two will begin approximately 30-minutes following the conclusion of the first contest, both of which will be seven-inning games.

The Hot Rods are looking to capitalize on a 10th inning walk-off win on Friday, where Wander Franco singled on the first pitch in the bottom of the 10th to drive in the game-winning run. Following Sunday’s double header, West Michigan and Bowling Green will conclude their four-game series with a 12:05 PM first pitch on Monday. The home stand continues on Tuesday as the Hot Rods welcome in the Fort Wayne TinCaps for a three-game set.