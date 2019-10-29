House fire leaves 1 dead, KSP investigates

15 Shares

STRAFFORDSVILLE, Ky. – An ongoing death investigation began in Johnson County Saturday after Kentucky State Police responded to the scene of a structure fire. There was one fatality involved, police said.

KSP Post 9 responded to a structure fire on Grassy Creek just before 5 a.m. Oct. 26. Police say a detective and arson investigator responded to the house fire.

Police discovered Marvin D. Saylor, 62, of Grassy Creek. He was inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, according to KSP.