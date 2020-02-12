House panel OK’s tax hike on vaping, other tobacco products

1 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A bill to impose an excise tax on vaping products has cleared a Kentucky House committee.

The bill also would raise existing taxes on tobacco products other than cigarettes. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the measure would raise nearly $50 million over two years. The measure advances to the full House. Rep. Jerry Miller offered a compromise version Tuesday that would result in a smaller revenue gain for the state.

Health advocates hoped for more but spoke in favor of the compromise during a House budget committee meeting.

