Howard Shelton Poteet, 85 of Horse Cave passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Nathan & Ella Lewis Poteet. He was a retired bus driver for the National Park Service and a U.S. Army veteran. Howard was a member of the Northtown United Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son Jerry Poteet of Horse Cave

One daughter Tina Van Metre of Cave City

Four grandchildren Stacy Richardson & hus. Gary, Brandy Nickson, Jeremy Poteet & wife Jessica

and Sarah Warren & fiancé Stephen Blair

Several great-grandchildren also survive

Funeral services for Howard Shelton Poteet will be 1pm Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Northtown United Baptist Church with burial in the Northtown/Poteet Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10am Saturday at the Northtown United Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Sego Funeral Home.