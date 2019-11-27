0 Shares

Howard Slater age 65 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. He was the son of the late Leonard Curtis Slater and Martha Christine Spradley Slater.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Slater Family Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Friday until service time.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Taylor Slater. Two daughters. Stephanie and Iradell Slater both of Edmonton. Four grandchildren. Frank and Allen Jones both of Edmonton. Amista Slater and Keith Slater also of Edmonton. One great grand daughter Presley Lou Jones. Two brothers. Gene (Jan) Slater of Edmonton. Herbie Slater of Florida. One sister Christine (Greg) Phillips of Jackson, Tennessee.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters. Linda Eldridge and Brenda Pittman.

