Howard Wayne Garrett, 70, Temple Hill, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. He was born January 13, 1949 to the late Vera Kingrey Garrett and James H. Garrett. He was a lifelong farmer and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy; two daughters: Amy Fannin (Bill) of Sandy Hook, KY and Ashley Wood (Billy Morris) of Temple Hill; two grandchildren whom he adored, Brooke Hammer of Bowling Green and Bradyn Wood of Temple Hill; one special niece, Kim Lambert (Owen) of Glasgow.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Jimmy Garrett and his step-mother Opal Garrett.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home. Burial with military honors provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will be in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

