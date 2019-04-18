WCLU

HOWARTH APPOINTED POSITION AT WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Susan Ingram Howarth has been appointed Executive Vice President for Strategy, Operations and Finance at Western Kentucky University.

Howarth, the Director of Decision Support at the University of Louisville, will begin her new duties at WKU on June 17. She will replace Ann Mead, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration, who is retiring June 30 after 25 years of service.

“We are excited to find someone with Susan’s experience to provide leadership for WKU’s strategic, operational and financial functions,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said. “In this new position, Susan will manage all aspects of the university’s operating budget to ensure that the use of funds and other resources advances the university’s overall goals.”

Howarth joined UofL in 1989 as a Policy and Budget Analyst. She has also served as Assistant Director and Director of the Office of Planning and Budget; Associate Vice President for Budget and Planning; Vice Provost and Chief Budget Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from UofL and a master’s degree in finance from Northern Illinois University.

“This feels like a kind of homecoming for me,” Howarth said. “Although I grew up in Louisville, my father was from Butler County and we spent many weekends in the area. I also spent my first year in college at WKU, so I’m excited to be coming back.”

Howarth said the new position is a great opportunity, and she liked the connection between WKU and the Bowling Green community.

“I love the vision President Caboni has for WKU, the strategic plan and WKU’s new decision-based budget model,” she said.

