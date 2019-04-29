0 Shares

Hue Wallace Harlow, 87, of Columbia, Ky., (formerly of the Monroe Community) passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home.

He was a Hart County native, a lifelong farmer, a Deacon at Whickerville Baptist Church and instrumental in organizing the first local food bank at Whickerville Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Melinda Harlow; one son, Roger Harlow; two brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Janice Harlow of Columbia; one son, Lanny Harlow, (Jelaine) of Columbia; four grandchildren, Lorraine Dolan, (Rich) of Rutherfordton, NC, Lynette Harlow, of Houston, TX, Les Harlow, (Amy) of Glasgow, Larissa Woodie, (Jordan) of Glasgow; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two step grandchildren, Shawn Phillips, (Shelley) and Heather Dudley, (Lynn); three step great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4PM-8PM at Whickerville Baptist Church, and from 10AM Tuesday, until service time at 1PM , at the church.

Interment will follow at Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.