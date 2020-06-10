0 Shares

Hughie Lee Tarry, 85, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Signature Healthcare. He was born on December 6, 1934 in Hiseville, KY to the late Will Tarry and Lucy Morgan. Mr. Tarry was a lifelong farmer and worked for Swift Foods as a milk hauler. He was also of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Kinslow Tarry; 2 sons, Joey Tarry (Heather) of Glasgow, Larry Tarry (Betty) of Glasgow; 1 daughter Lori Norris (Barry) of Shepherdsville; 6 grandchildren, Shannon Tarry (Amber) of Glasgow, Andy Tarry of Glasgow, Leigh Anne Norris of Shepherdsville, Benjamin Norris (Liz) of Shepherdsville, Blake Tarry of Glasgow, Jodi Akers (Jacob) of Temple Hill; 1 step-grandchild, Ashley Vaughn of Glasgow; 3 great-grandchildren, Rayleigh Tarry of Glasgow, Eli Norris of Shepherdsville, Haven Miracle Akers of Temple Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 12, 2020 at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday and on Friday morning until time for the service at the funeral home.

The family is requesting that everyone who attends visitation and the funeral service to please follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask along with practicing social distancing.

Family and friends may visit www.facebook.com/crowfuneralhome at 11:00 am Friday to participate live in the celebration. A. F. Crow & Son is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mr. Tarry. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.

Related