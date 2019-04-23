WCLU

HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS HEIGHTENED AS LOUISVILLE PREPARES FOR KENTUCKY DERBY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, prosecutors and victim advocates are calling for heightened awareness of human trafficking as Louisville prepares for the Kentucky Derby.

Law enforcement officials say incidents of human trafficking, including bringing in victims from other states, increases when cities host major sporting events.

Beshear joined Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell Monday in Louisville with groups that assist trafficking victims. The attorney general’s office published an online poster to help identify the signs of a human trafficking victim and how to report the crime.

Beshear said several signs that are common among victims of human trafficking are identical tattoos, branding and not being able to identify where they are or where they are staying.

