Hurt, Lile perform ‘Auld Lang Quarantine’

24 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky. – Which week of quarantine is it again?

Two Metcalfe County Schools administrators took to YouTube with a makeover to Dan Folgelberg’s “Same Old Lang Syne.” They call theirs “Auld Lang Quarantine.”

Superintendent of Metcalfe County Schools Benny Lile and Director of Instruction Josh Hurt played the song, and Randy Richardson wrote the lyrics. Lile shared the video via social media with this message attached: “Lyrics by: Randy Richardson Apologies to: Dan Fogelberg Performed by: HNP (very) Lite – Josh Hurt/Benny Lile”.

Related