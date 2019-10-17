HVAC Services chooses ‘rebirth,’ opens new facility

0 Shares

Mark Brooks speaks to a crowd gathered for a ribbon cutting at HVAC Services newest building in Glasgow. Behind Brooks is Don Baker, CEO and owner of HVAC Services. Wes Royse/WCLU News.

There are ribbon cuttings and there are monumental moments of economic impact. The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce celebrated an impact Wednesday.

Don Baker, CEO of HVAC Services, told a crowd of around 200 people that a rebirth of HVAC Services has occurred. The business underwent two business maturity cycles with the latest being Wednesday.

“You have to decide if you want to decline or have a rebirth,” Baker said. “We chose rebirth.”

Secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet David Dickerson echoed the remarks. Dickerson said companies like HVAC Services are investing in the future and those willing to make that investment will be the ones to steer growth in the Commonwealth.

HVAC Services’ new state-of-the-art facility sets at the intersection of West Main Street and Industrial Drive in Glasgow. It boasts a full classroom and training facility where current and future employees will receive training. The building also features a centralized dispatch center.

Tim Wilson, executive officer and service manager, said those components make the building unique. Wilson also said the innovative technology in the building allows for more efficient operations.

“The ability to monitor,” Wilson said, “To get each customer taken care of in a timely manner and being able to see what area each tech is in. And, we know with live data what’s going on.”

Also, an executive officer, Mark Brooks says this is not just a new building. He says its a rebranding of the company’s mission.

“We made a big investment going in on the front end,” Brooks said. “That keeps giving over time. The facility is pretty much geared not only for our employees, but also for our customers. Even though we go to people’s homes – they’re not necessarily coming to us. But, if we can be more efficient in the way we’re delivering that service, we’re going to have happier customers.”

Mayor Harold Armstrong thanked Baker for the impact he’s made over the years.

“I just want to thank you for what you’ve done with the business, and what you’ve done with the building,” Armstrong said. “You’ve been such a great asset for the city of Glasgow and Barren County.”

County Judge-Executive Michael Hale said it’s wonderful how the company is preparing young people who want live and work here.

“I truly appreciate the fact that this company takes interest in our young people in our community,” Hale said. “They’re willing to co-op and take as many as need be. I have a stake in that game with my son being enrolled in HVAC. That makes me even prouder of this company.”