0 Shares

Idean Spear Ford, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Monroe County, KY, passed away Sunday, May 3rd, in Indianapolis, IN.

Idean was born in Monroe County, KY, on May 7, 1941, a daughter of the late Clara (Finley) and Herman Spear.

On December 9, 1955, she married Rasmus Ford, who survives of Indianapolis.

Idean is also survived by two daughters, Teresa Key, of Indianapolis, IN; and Rita Rodman, and husband, Bill, of Indianapolis, IN; a son,Tony Ford, and wife, Diane, of Jamestown, KY; two step sons Terry Ford, and wife, Sherri, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jerry Ford, of Tompkinsville, KY; daughter-in-law, Karen Ford, of Indianapolis, IN; 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Idean is also survived by three sisters, Betty Jackson, of Indianapolis, IN; Wanda Wood, of Tompkinsville, KY; and Geraldine Gibson, of Tompkinsville, KY. and a brother, Donald “Duck” Spear, and wife, Judy, of Kansas.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her step mother, Mae Finley Spear; son, Timothy Ford; two brothers, Robert “Bob” Spear and James Clayton Spear; and three brother-in-laws, Rex Jackson, Donald Wood, and Raymond Gibson.

Due to COVID-19 and its regulations, all services will be private. Burial is in Mt. Poland Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Related