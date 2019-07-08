0 Shares

Imogene “Jean” Pedigo age 93 of Edmonton passed away Monday, July 08, 2019 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Vangie Martin James. She along with her husband where owners and operators of Jims Grill in Edmonton. She was a member of the Edmonton Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Edmonton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

She is survived by a son and daughter. Jimmy (Lynn) Pedigo of Scottsville and Patty (Eddie) Harbison of Summer Shade. Eleven grandchildren. Chris Pedigo, Crickett Gilpin, Lindsey Felty, Joseph Causby, Dana Alderson, Lynn Pemberton, Jason Pedigo, Shelly McIntyre, Courtney Thomason, Emily Hawthorne and Chris Harbison. 22 Great grandchildren also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Floyd Pedigo. Three sons, Donald, Joe and Steve Pedigo. A grandson Mike Holland and a great grand daughter Bailey Causby.