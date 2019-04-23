WCLU

IMOGENE K LOGSDON

Imogene K. Logsdon, age 87 of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.  She was the loving wife of the late Hubert “Stanley” Logsdon.  An Edmonson County native, Imogene was a charter member of Pleasant View United Baptist Church where she was the oldest living member.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Smith of Munfordville, KY; two sons, Timmy Logsdon (Judy) and Bro. Junior Logsdon (Rhonda) of Munfordville, KY; six grandchildren, Brandon Logsdon (Amy) of Cave City, KY, Courtney Howard (Ryan) of Burlington, KY, Ashley Huff (Will) or Horse Cave, KY, Nicholas Logsdon (Katie) of Magnolia, KY, and Ryne Logsdon and Brad Logsdon (Shauna) of Munfordville, KY; and six great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Autumn, Drake, Ethan, Aiden, and Axton.

In addition to her husband, Imogene was preceded in death by her parents, Courtland Sanders and Dorothy Jaggers Sanders; four sisters, Mabel, Pearline, Alta, and Magdaline; and four brothers, Clement, Glenn, Charles and James.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CT, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Pleasant View United Baptist Church, Munfordville.  The funeral service will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CT at the church with Bro. Lenny Hogan officiating.  Interment will follow at the Hill Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Mammoth Cave, KY.  Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, is in charge of arrangements.

