Ina Frances Troxell, 75, of Bowling Green passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Ina was a daughter of the late Elbert and Evalee Denney of Bowling Green and a sister Wileen Little of Scottsville. She worked at Cutler Hammer Eaton for 27 years and as customer service at Integra Bank and South Central Bank.

She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years Donald Troxell; a daughter, Ladonna Day (Warren) of Pensacola, Florida and a son Kevin Troxell of Bowling Green. The loves of her life were her grandchildren, Kristen Wright (Ethan), Kandace Troxell, LSSN (SW/AW) Jake Troxell, Jane Day and John Day (Emilee) and a new great grandson, River Wright; one sister Charlotte Souders of Rockfield, niece and nephews, Tony Souders, Angela Linhardt (Greg), Melissa Miller(Aaraon) and Chris Little. She was a great aunt to several nieces and nephews. Ina loved God, family and friends and never met a stranger.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to noon on Feb. 27 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky in her memory. The family expresses their thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers, may God bless.

