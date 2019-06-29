WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Indiana Man arrested in Cave City on active arrest warrant.

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

On 06/27/2019, an officer with the Cave City Police Department observed a vehicle traveling West on
South Dixie Hwy being operated by Ronnie Russell. NCIC advised the driver’s license of the operator of
the vehicle was suspended and that he had an active warrant for his arrest out of Indiana. The officer
stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General store and confirmed through Glasgow
Dispatch that the operator, Ronnie Russell, was in fact suspended and that Russell had an active felony
warrant for possession of narcotics from Indiana. During the traffic stop the officer noticed Russell had
slurred speech and field sobriety tests were performed. Russell showed signs of impairment during the
field sobriety tests and admitted to taking prescription medication prior to the traffic stop. Russell was
placed under arrest for DUI 3 rd offense, operating on suspended or revoked and possessing a license
when privileges are revoked along with his felony warrant. Russell was transported to Caverna Memorial
Hospital for a blood test and then taken to the Barren County Detention Center without incident.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.