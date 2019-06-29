Indiana Man arrested in Cave City on active arrest warrant.

0 Shares

On 06/27/2019, an officer with the Cave City Police Department observed a vehicle traveling West on

South Dixie Hwy being operated by Ronnie Russell. NCIC advised the driver’s license of the operator of

the vehicle was suspended and that he had an active warrant for his arrest out of Indiana. The officer

stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General store and confirmed through Glasgow

Dispatch that the operator, Ronnie Russell, was in fact suspended and that Russell had an active felony

warrant for possession of narcotics from Indiana. During the traffic stop the officer noticed Russell had

slurred speech and field sobriety tests were performed. Russell showed signs of impairment during the

field sobriety tests and admitted to taking prescription medication prior to the traffic stop. Russell was

placed under arrest for DUI 3 rd offense, operating on suspended or revoked and possessing a license

when privileges are revoked along with his felony warrant. Russell was transported to Caverna Memorial

Hospital for a blood test and then taken to the Barren County Detention Center without incident.