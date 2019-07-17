Indiana man arrested in Warren County in relation to trafficking investigation

0 Shares

An Indiana man has been charged in Bowling Green with endangering the welfare of 12 minors. The state attorney general’s office says 54-year-old Shawn Floyd was recently charged following an investigation into an ongoing labor trafficking operation.

Police say Floyd was interviewed July 12 following a traffic stop with Bowling Green Police. He was later arrested and 12 minors were taken into protective custody.

According to a news release, Floyd allegedly brought children into Kentucky from Indiana to sell candy for him. The attorney general’s office says Floyd forced the kids to sleep in one hotel room with three adults. He also forced them to purchase their own meals and water.

Of the children taken into protective custody, the youngest was 11. Kentucky labor law requires a person to be at least 14 to be employed.

According to Attorney General Andy Beshear, his office had been notified of about 25 solicitor permits issued in Bowling Green, mostly for minors. Beshear’s office also says it received information referencing Floyd for possibl human trafficking of minors in Anderson, Daviess, Fayette, Jessamine and Warren Counties over the past two years.

Floyd, of Indianopolis, was also charged with one count of having a prescription controlled substance outside its original container.

If you know of an individual being exploited for commercial sex or labor, the office advises you to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. To report suspected human trafficking of a child, Beshear says you can call 877-KYSAFE1.