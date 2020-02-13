Indiana man dies along I-75 after hit by semi

22 Shares

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. – An Indiana man was hit by a vehicle early Thursday and died, Kentucky Police say.

Officers were dispatched to a commercial vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash along Interstate 75 near mile marker 63 in Rockcastle County. The call came in around 5 a.m., a news release said.

Police discovered Anthony L. Housewright, 44, of Mount Caramel, Tenn., was operating a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer semi truck when he hit a man. That man was identified as Joshua P. Spillman, 33, of Clarksville, Ind.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be contributing factors in that collision.

