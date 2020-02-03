Indiana man flees police in Cave City, leads pursuit on Interstate 65

25 Shares

CAVE CITY, Ky. – An Indiana man was arrested Friday in Cave City after a vehicle pursuit.

Cave City Police say a white Ford Bronco was observed traveling in Cave City following a shoplifting incident. An officer discovered the vehicle was stolen from Indiana.

When police attempted to stop the car, they say the driver, identified as Robert Keith Bellah, 35, evaded at a high rate of speed. Bellah traveled from Happy Valley Road in Cave City to Interstate 65 southbound. Bellah purportedly traveled from Barren County to Warren County before making turning around and travelling back toward Barren County along Interstate 65 northbound.

Police say the car traveled until coming to rest around mile marker 41. Bellah was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

Bellah is charged with shoplifting, receiving stolen property under $10,000 (stolen vehicle), first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and resisting arrest.

