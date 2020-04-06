Indiana workshop aims to make 2,000 virus face shields a day

0 Shares

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana community workshop is ramping up production of face shields for medical workers, hoping to produce 2,000 each day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maker13 and the Jeffersonville workshop’s owner, John Riley, are using its 3D printing equipment to make face shields for local hospitals, with help from community partners. The face shields can extend the lifespan of face masks crucial for protecting medical workers from the virus as they treat COVID-19 patients.

The News and Tribune reports that Maker13 had been shuttered in March due to the pandemic, but Riley reactivated its equipment for the face shield effort.

