0 Shares

Ines “Love” Winchester, 90, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at her residence. A native of Cumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Lonus Claude and Razzie Lee Young Anderson.

She is survived by twelve children: Bennie (Libby) Winchester, Leymon (Bonnie) Winchester, Lonnie (Debbie) Winchester, Junior (Judy) Winchester, Ricky (Donna) Winchester, Danny (Kathy) Winchester, William (Tammy) Winchester, Stoney Winchester, Lonus (Donna) Winchester, Wanda (Leroy) Cross, Donna (Michael) Winchester and Ann Trejo; fifty one grandchildren; 94 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her late husband: Ira Leslie Winchester; six children: Minnnie Sue Smith, Helen Estes, David Winchester, Mikel Winchester, Nina “Sissy” Vibbert and Jessie Winchester; five grandchildren: Christopher “Bubba” Paul Winchester, Christopher Paul Winchester, Ira Wade Trejo, Ira Jeffrey Smith and Kathy Cloyd; one brother: Claude Earl Anderson; two sisters: Nina Pearl Anderson Stone and Inez Smith.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Park City, Kentucky. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Friday and after 10:00 a.m. Saturday and until time for services Sunday at the funeral home.

Related