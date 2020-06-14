Inmates take over McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. Order has been restored.

13 Shares

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening,

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 received a call from the staff at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center advising a handful of juveniles had stolen the keys from a

guard inside the facility, gained access to a pod of cells, and were destroying failed negotiations between staff and juveniles, authorities requested the Kentucky State Police enter the facility and restore order. Several Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 responded to the facility. Shortly after entering

the facility, Troopers were able to restore order without the use of physical force.All juveniles voluntarily re-entered their cells and the keys were retrieved by Detention Center personnel. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.



