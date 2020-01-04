Interstate 65 closed in Hart County due to fatality accident

510 Shares

A portion of Interstate 65 is closed in Hart County Friday evening due to a fatal crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 announced the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Hart County near mile marker 58 are closed. Authorities expect the roadway will be closed for six hours, a Friday Tweet said.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash. It’s unclear how many people are dead as a result of the crash.

Detour routes include Interstate 65 exit 58 to KY-218, KY-335, U.S. 31, KY-90 and back to Interstate 65.

Related